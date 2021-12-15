Judge dismisses Fernley's lawsuit over leaking canal repairs

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a rural Nevada town’s lawsuit seeking to block the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s plan to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal with changes that would eliminate leaking water that residents long have used to fill their own domestic wells.

The $148 million project includes lining parts of the Truckee Canal with concrete to make it safer after it burst in 2008, flooding nearly 600 homes in Fernley about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.

The bureau said it also will eliminate the waste of a resource that belongs to U.S. taxpayers by reducing seepage through the canal’s dirt floor into the aquifer.

But Fernley said that will result in a drop in the water table, imperiling its municipal water supply and causing 71% of domestic wells to fail. It claimed it had a right to the water partly because it’s been available to local residents since 1905 and the government never objected to its use of it.

Its lawsuit filed under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) argued the project is illegal because the government failed to fully consider the environmental impacts of reduced groundwater levels.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du ruled in dismissing the lawsuit in Reno on Monday the townspeople lack legal standing to bring their claims under the environmental policy act because their interests are economic, not environmental.

She pointed to past rulings by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco that have established a “zone of interests that NEPA protects as being environmental” and that “purely economic interests” do not qualify.

Fernley’s interests “are economic, not environmental — and they therefore fall outside the “zone of interests’ NEPA was designed to protect,” Du said.

Du said the law applies only if the plaintiff “demonstrates that the environmental health of its land interests is threatened by the agency’s action.”

Fernley argued that cutting off the canal recharge of the water table effectively constitutes harm to the physical environment.

But Du said that the townspeople’s argument is “ultimately unpersuasive because it overlooks who they are: groundwater users who … are concerned about having less groundwater available to use — for domestic and commercial purposes.”

“WhiIe there is no question that it will be expensive and perhaps difficult for Fernley … to procure alternate sources of water when defendants proceed with their challenged plan, a NEPA claim is not the appropriate vehicle for them to block (the) plan,” she wrote.

Built in 1905, the Truckee Canal was part of the Newlands Project named after the Nevada congressman whose legislation led to creation of the Bureau of Reclamation. It was the first major irrigation project in the West — intended to “make the desert bloom” and attract settlers.

“You have an entire community that was built up through reliance on this recharge,” Fernley lawyer David Rigdon told Du during oral arguments last week.

Justice Department lawyer Eve McDonald countered, “There is no water right to seepage.”