Undocumented migrant workers with no ID can still receive vaccines: NIA

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) reminded the public once again that undocumented migrant workers with no ID are still eligible to receive vaccines.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) recently allowed undocumented migrant workers to receive vaccines with the reassurance that they won’t be reported if they do, though many have still expressed concerns about the issue.

Mainly, a previous incident that resulted in an undocumented migrant worker being required to “confess” that they had run away from their original employer and was still denied a vaccine shot has led many to question the CECC’s assurance.

To this, the NIA has reiterated that for undocumented migrant workers seeking vaccines, there are two categories: those with ID and those without.

According to the NIA, those with ID can go directly to designated clinics, hospitals or vaccination stations in various counties and cities for the vaccines as long as they present their resident certificates, National Health Insurance (NHI) cards, their Unified Number (統一證號基資表) or their passports.

The NIA added that the documents are still acceptable even if they have expired, and will not prevent the migrant workers from receiving vaccines.

On the other hand, those without ID will not have to “turn themselves in” to receive the vaccines. The NIA explained that they merely need to register their basic information (name, date of birth, etc.) to religious groups or NGOs helping with the vaccination process and have them confirm with the NIA.

If they do not have a unified ID number, the NIA will directly assign one to them.

During that time, the undocumented migrant workers merely need to wait to be notified by the NGOs and head to the designated vaccination stations to get their shots when the time is confirmed.

In addition, those who don’t have IDs can also head directly to medical institutions to receive their vaccines. However, the hospital still needs to have a special team from the NIA present to confirm the personal information submitted to them, and issue a new unified ID number.

Therefore, it’s advised that migrant workers can register their vaccination appointments through NGOs to avoid spending an unnecessary amount of time confirming their identities.

In addition, medical institutions generally do not have professional interpreters. The NIA will therefore coordinate with interpreters to provide online or on-site interpretation services.

If there is a need, migrant workers can also directly call the 1955 hotline to request online interpretation services.

The NIA added that the personal information provided by the undocumented migrant workers will only be used for epidemic prevention purposes, specifically, the issuing of the yellow vaccination record cards.

They reassured the public that the information will not be used by police authorities to investigate or report their statuses, emphasizing that migrant workers need not worry about being reported when they come forward to receive vaccines.

However, if authorities come across undocumented migrant workers while performing other duties, they are still required to investigate the case and report them according to relevant regulations.

The program for administering vaccines to undocumented migrant workers will last from Dec. 3 to Jan. 31, 2022. During that time, if undocumented migrant workers come forward and turn themselves in, they can leave Taiwan within six months from the regular operation of bilateral international flights, and after they have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The period of prohibition regarding their re-entry into Taiwan will also be exempted, the NIA added.