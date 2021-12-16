Taiwan breaks streak with newly confirmed local COVID-19 case

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one new local COVID-19 case and 11 imported infections on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,771.

According to the CECC, the local infection (case 16882) is a Taiwanese woman in her eighties who had previously received two shots of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine.

She sought medical help on Dec.15 after experiencing stomach pains and developing a fever; the infection was confirmed today. As she tested positive for antibodies, the CECC determined that she had contracted the virus previously.

As of press time, the CECC has tracked down two possible contacts who are both under quarantine; health authorities are looking into the case to see if there are more possible contacts while also investigating the source of the infection.

Meanwhile, 11 imported COVID-19 cases were reported today, including four men and seven women, aged between 10 and 60.

They had traveled from the U.S (case 16871), Cambodia (case 16872, 16878, 16879), the Philippines (case 16873, 16876), England (case 16874), Vietnam (case 16875, 16877), Thailand (case 16880), and Mongolia (case 16881).

All had submitted negative test results prior to boarding their flights and they arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 21 and Dec. 14.

As of press time, 16,771 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,125 imported cases, 14,592 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 849 people have died.