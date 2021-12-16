胡志明市房價一年漲10%！網紅曝越南單人套房投資須知｜Taiwanese YouTuber reveals must-know on investing in Vietnam’s real estate

【看CP學英文】台灣房價持續飆漲導致許多剛出社會不久的年輕人越來越難購買到經濟實惠、有著合理價格的小套房。

With real estate prices in Taiwan skyrocketing year by year, millenials face the difficulty of finding a suitable home and purchasing it at a reasonable price.

也正因如此，許多人開始將眼界放到國外的房市。台灣YouTuber強尼近期推出一支影片，向觀眾介紹他在越南胡志明市購買的一間單人套房，並分享價錢、優缺點以及投資須知。

Owing to this, some are choosing to invest in real estate overseas, and recently Taiwanese YouTuber Johnny, who has been living in Vietnam for six years, shared with his audience the benefits of doing just that at Ho Chi Minh City (胡志明市).

影片中，強尼首先帶觀眾參觀小小的房間，因為屋內僅有11坪，他必須善用空間，因此將小小的冰箱卡在玄關的鞋櫃旁，有效節省空間。

In the video, Johnny first gave the audience a tour of his small apartment which was approximately 36.4 square meters in size. He acknowledged that due to the small space, he had to put his refrigerator beside his shoe cabinet.

同時，他點出套房中有一個小廚房和一個客廳區，並有足夠空間塞下一張寬敞的床。

The tiny apartment had a small kitchen, a living room area, and enough space for a relatively spacious bed.

然而，整間套房最吸引強尼的是它的風景。將窗簾拉開後，觀眾可以看到一望無盡的城市景色，強尼透露因為購買的房子位在16樓，視野非常好，只要每天早上一起床能看到這麼美的風景，再累也會有動力起床上班去。

However, the best part of the apartment was the view. While talking to his audience, Johnny drew the curtains of his bedroom and revealed a beautiful view of the Ho Chi Minh City, explaining that as the apartment was located on the 16th floor, the birds-eye view of the city below provides him with enough motivation to get out bed in the morning.

講到這，強尼開始認真分析他在三年前購買位在越南大城的小套房，總價約為15億越南盾，換算成台幣大約為200多萬，與台北市一般套房平均價格比較，便宜了近12.5倍。

On a more serious note, the Taiwanese YouTuber explained that he bought the apartment in Vietnam’s largest city for around VN$1.5 billion (about NT$2 million) three years ago, making it nearly 12.5 times cheaper than the average of single condos in Taipei City.

他補充道，在他買房的三年後，參考專業人士和房仲的分析，房價已漲到將近20億越南盾，代表著一年大約漲了10%。

He added that just three years later, the price of his condo has increased to about VN$2 billion, according to real estate experts, meaning that it averaged at about a 10% growth each year.

強尼也點出相對台灣而言，越南為「實坪制」，當購買11坪的屋子時並不會加入公設坪數，房間內的大小就是11坪。

Johnny also pointed out that contrary to Taiwan, the 36.4 square meters listed in his land ownership certificate is the total square meter of his home, excluding all communal areas of the apartment building.

這也顯示出他購買的房子相當划算，因為這棟公寓公設部分包含一個寬敞的游泳池、露台，躺椅，還有設備齊全的健身房。

This also proved to be quite a bargain as the communal areas housed a large swimming pool with patios, lounge chairs, as well as a fully equipped gym.

強尼分享道，就算只有觀光簽，越南也是許可外籍人士購買房地產的。

Johnny also revealed that in Vietnam, foreigners are eligible to purchase real estate, even if they only hold a tourist visa.

不過這也是有限制的。即便外籍人士可以投資房地產，但是他們只能購買地上權，而非土地。

He pointed out that there are still limitations, as foreigners are not allowed to purchase land, but rather the “superficies” (地上權) of the land.

影片發布後，許多網友也在下方留言大讚，直呼當地房價相對台灣真的平易近人許多。

After the video was published, it was met with positive responses from social media users with many indicating that the price of the condo is quite a bargain.

也有人開玩笑的點出，若以新台幣200萬元來看，僅能在台北市購買到一間廁所；更有人受到影片的激發，興致勃勃的表示現在就要前往越南投資自己的一棟房。

Some commented that the equivalent of NT$2 million in Taipei City would only get you a small restroom if you’re lucky, while others encouraged by the video, vowed to purchase a house of their own in Vietnam.