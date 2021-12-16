Taiwanese YouTuber reveals must-know on investing in Vietnam’s real estate

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With real estate prices in Taiwan skyrocketing year by year, millennials face the difficulty of finding a suitable home and purchasing it at a reasonable price.

Owing to this, some are choosing to invest in real estate overseas, and recently Taiwanese YouTuber Johnny (越南強尼), who has been living in Vietnam for six years, shared with his audience the benefits of doing just that at Ho Chi Minh City (胡志明市).

In the video, Johnny first gave the audience a tour of his small apartment which was approximately 36.4 square meters in size. He acknowledged that due to the small space, he had to put his refrigerator beside his shoe cabinet.

The tiny apartment had a small kitchen, a living room area, and enough space for a relatively spacious bed.

However, the best part of the apartment was the view. While talking to his audience, Johnny drew the curtains of his bedroom and revealed a beautiful view of the Ho Chi Minh City, explaining that as the apartment was located on the 16th floor, the birds-eye view of the city below provides him with enough motivation to get out bed in the morning.

On a more serious note, the Taiwanese YouTuber explained that he bought the apartment in Vietnam’s largest city for around VN$1.5 billion (about NT$2 million) three years ago, making it nearly 12.5 times cheaper than the average of single condos in Taipei City.

He added that just three years later, the price of his condo has increased to about VN$2 billion, according to real estate experts, meaning that it averaged at about a 10% growth each year.

Johnny also pointed out that contrary to Taiwan, the 36.4 square meters listed in his land ownership certificate is the total square meter of his home, excluding all communal areas of the apartment building.

This also proved to be quite a bargain as the communal areas housed a large swimming pool with patios, lounge chairs, as well as a fully equipped gym.

Johnny also revealed that in Vietnam, foreigners are eligible to purchase real estate, even if they only hold a tourist visa.

He pointed out that there are still limitations, as foreigners are not allowed to purchase land, but rather the “superficies” (地上權) of the land.

After the video was published, it was met with positive responses from social media users with many indicating that the price of the condo is quite a bargain.

Some commented that the equivalent of NT$2 million in Taipei City would only get you a small restroom if you’re lucky, while others encouraged by the video, vowed to purchase a house of their own in Vietnam.