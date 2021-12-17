Taoyuan Railway Station vaccination site provides interpretation services on weekends

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taoyuan City Government announced that in efforts to boost vaccination rates for undocumented migrant workers, they will have interpreters on hand at the Taoyuan Railway Station vaccination site for them on weekends.

From Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, various vaccination stations have been established in Taoyuan, and the local government called on anyone who has not yet received vaccines to do so as soon as possible.

In addition to there being interpreters on hand at vaccination stations for the weekend, the city government will also give out coupons for health-related gifts.

The vaccines provided at the stations are Moderna and will be administered to anyone over the age of 18 who have yet received any vaccines, those who have received the first shot of Moderna vaccines four weeks prior, or those who have received an AstraZeneca vaccine eight weeks prior.

Others who have already received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines (regardless of the brand) for 5 months and up will also be eligible to receive a booster shot.

The local government reminded first-time recipients of the vaccine to bring any document for identification, including their National Health Insurance card, resident certificate, or passport.

For others who are heading to vaccination stations to receive their second or third vaccine shot, they would only need to present their yellow vaccination record card which they will get after receiving their first vaccine shot.

With the number of new immigrants exceeding 60,000 and the number of migrant workers reaching more than 110,000 in Taoyuan City, it’s one of the most populous areas in Taiwan with many foreign workers.

To ensure migrant workers receive vaccines without fear of being prosecuted as some might be undocumented, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) had previously stated that those who do come forth to receive vaccines will not be asked to pay any fees, and will not be reported, investigated or restricted.