NGO gifts migrant fishermen water bottles for the winter season

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Migrant fishermen spend long hours on the sea and may often neglect their own health due to the demanding labor required of them.

Non-governmental organization Rerum Novarum Center (新事社會服務中心) realized that this may lead to them becoming dehydrated which was when they decided to start providing free, environmentally-friendly water bottles to them.

The Rerum Novarum Center headed to ports all alongside the north coast of Taiwan to hand out water bottles that can hold 2000 c.c. of liquid on Thursday, in the hopes that it will help migrant fishermen keep track of the daily amount of water they drink and be able to reuse them.

The reusable bottles are also provided to help the fishermen reduce the possibility of plastic water bottles falling into the ocean, which was what they usually used to drink out of when out on the sea.

With the help of Wan Hai Lines Ltd. (萬海航運股份有限公司), Wan Hai Charity (萬海航運慈善基金會), Wisdom Share Foundation (天河基金會), and the general public, Rerum Novarum Center received many donations to support their project.

From Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, priests, social workers and volunteers from the center joined Wan Hai to distribute around 1,000 reusable water bottles to 22 fishing ports in New Taipei and Keelung City.

Rerum Novarum Center stated that as their organization is dedicated to assisting disadvantaged migrant fishermen in the workplace, they often witness their need to replenish water after laboring all day.

However, they often don’t understand just how much water they need to drink to keep their bodies fit and healthy, which may result in them becoming dehydrated.

At present, issues of food and residence for migrant fishermen in Taiwan should be taken care of by employers according to the “Regulations on the Permission and Administration of the Employment of Foreign Workers” (雇主聘僱外國人許可及管理辦法).

However, most employers merely provide plastic bottled water and water dispensers; for the dispensers, plastic bottles are still needed to fill them up.

The center worried that this would cause many problems, including uncertainty about whether individuals drink enough water, plastic bottles not being suitable for hot water and for reuse, and discarding them which will add to the already detrimental amount of litter in the ocean.

In addition, due to the pandemic situation, reusable water bottles also provide the fishermen with better ways of differentiating their own from their colleagues so they won’t mistakenly drink from each other’s plastic water bottles.

All in all, the project is expected to benefit around 1,000 migrant fishermen from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

In this way, they will not only be able to observe whether they drink enough water every day but also have an impact on reducing the use of plastic bottles, reducing garbage production, and becoming healthier along with the environment.