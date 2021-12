Chargers' Parham appears unconscious, taken off on stretcher

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham appeared to lose consciousness after slamming his head on the turf and was taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during a game against Kansas City.

Parham got his hands on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head hit the ground. A camera zoomed on his face showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. A teammate briefly tried to move Parham’s left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.

Trainers and medical personnel removed Parham’s facemask from his helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 24-year-old’s arms were shaking as he was wheeled off while concerned players from both teams watched.

Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

