Taiwan confirms 15 more imported COVID-19 infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,786.

In addition, seven imported cases have been changed and listed as domestic infections by the CECC, including cases 16821, 16841, 16851, 16856, 16862, 16865, and 16859.

The CECC reported that the 15 new imported cases include eight men and seven women, aged between 10 and 70.

They had traveled from England (case 16883, 16890), the Czech Republic (case 16884), the U.S.(case 16885, 16888), Ireland (case 16886), Singapore (case 16887, 16892), Vietnam (case 16889), Nigeria (case 16891), the Maldives (case 16893), Cambodia (case 16894), the Philippines (case 16895), Indonesia (case 16896) and Thailand (case 16897).

All had submitted negative test results and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 23 and Dec. 16.

As of press time, 16,786 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,133 imported cases, 14,599 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 849 people have died.