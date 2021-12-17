Taipei City Gov’t speculate quarantine hotel infections contracted virus while receiving meals

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Government theorized that the local infection cases reported having originated from a quarantine hotel in Taipei probably contracted the COVID-19 virus when they received their meals.

Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) remarked during a press conference on Friday that the infection may have occurred during the short exchange and contact when they opened their doors to receive their meals.

To this, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) acknowledged that this possibility can not be ruled out yet.

The two cases were staying in adjacent hotel rooms and have been determined by health authorities to have contracted the Delta variant.

The CECC concluded that there may be links between the two cases, though no physical contact had occurred.

Therefore, they theorized that one contracted the virus from another when they both briefly opened their doors during the delivery of meals.

Tsai pointed out that due to this, they will make sure to space out the meal delivery times for future travelers staying in quarantine hotels.

He further emphasized that the Taipei City Government has also asked for assistance in inspecting air conditioners to determine whether the virus could have spread through the AC system.

Tsai assured the public that once the source of the infection is clarified, they would announce the results immediately.