Cluster infections break out in Taoyuan quarantine hotel

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday that 7 COVID-19 cases which were categorized as imported are now listed as domestic infections.

Among the seven cases, six are from a quarantine hotel located in Taoyuan City, and one is from a quarantine hotel in Taipei City.

The CECC has conducted PCR tests on all 471 possible contacts, among which 453 have tested negative, 3 have tested positive (listed among the seven cases) and 15 are still undergoing relevant tests.

Thirty-seven of staff members in the Taoyuan quarantine hotel have also been asked to undergo PCR tests, all of which came back negative, the CECC added.

Due to this, the CECC has implemented four additional measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

First, the CECC is aiming to strengthen its monitoring measures, including increasing the number of screenings and checking those returning to Taiwan as part of the Chinese New Year Program.

Mainly, PCR tests or rapid testing will be carried out upon arrival, and travelers will be requested to undergo PCR tests on the 3rd, 7th, 10th, 14th and 21st day of their total quarantine period.

In addition, the fine and punishment for anyone violating quarantine rules will be raised.

Secondly, experts will be asked to conduct a comprehensive check on quarantine hotels, so that they can guide and assist hotel staff to implement epidemic-prevention management measures.

Thirdly, the Institute of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health under the Ministry of Labor (勞動及職業安全衛生研究所) will assist in comprehensively inspecting the ventilation and air-conditioning system of quarantine hotels and provide suggestions for improvement

Fourthly, PCR tests should be carried out for anyone who has experienced any type of symptoms during quarantine to prevent the spread of viruses from possible cases.