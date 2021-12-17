Bills QB Allen expected to start Sunday against Carolina

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start Sunday against Carolina after he got hurt last weekend against Tampa Bay.

Allen sprained his left foot in the second half of Buffalo’s 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

“They’re comfortable with where he’s at and he continues to trend in the right direction,” coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

That’s welcome news for the 7-6 Bills, who are fighting for an AFC wild card after losing three of their last four games. Allen nearly led the Bills to a comeback win over the Bucs, passing for 308 yards and gaining 109 on the ground.

Allen could be without his starting left tackle against the Panthers after Dion Dawkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s the second time Dawkins has contracted the coronavirus; he detailed his scary bout with the disease earlier this summer after he was hospitalized.

“That’s the first place your mind goes to, how this person will handle it,” McDermott said. “In this case he’s had it before, certainly had some challenges there. We’re going to do all we can to support him and make sure that No. 1 he is as healthy as possible, or can get as healthy as possible as soon as possible.”

Dawkins is vaccinated, so he has not yet been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

As a precautionary measure, the Bills shifted to virtual meetings on Friday morning.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) are questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL