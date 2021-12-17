Lamar Jackson questionable for Ravens against Packers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as questionable for Sunday’s game against Green Bay because of his sprained ankle.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the team listed him as having sat out Friday as well. The listing Friday was an estimate since the Ravens held a walkthrough.

Jackson left last weekend’s game at Cleveland because of his injury. Backup Tyler Huntley came in and Baltimore lost 24-22.

The Ravens ruled out guard Ben Powers (foot) for this weekend and listed defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) as doubtful.

