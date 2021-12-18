Much of northern New England to get significant snowfall

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The biggest snowstorm of the season in northern New England is going to hit the weekend before Christmas, potentially disrupting travel.

The storm will bring up to 12 inches or more of snow in the mountains of New Hampshire, and all of Maine or New Hampshire will see some snow, said Sarah Thunberg, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

The snowfall starting on Saturday will mark a wild swing following sunny skies and temperatures climbing to 50 degrees the day before.

The timing of the snow could be problematic if people are traveling to see family for the holidays. “It will be the weekend before Christmas, so people might be traveling. It could have an impact,” Thunberg said.

The central part of New Hampshire is expected to see 6 to 8 inches of snow, with more in the mountains, while a swath from western Maine to Augusta will see similar accumulations, she said. Light to moderate snow also was expected to develop in Vermont by midday Saturday, with accumulations of up to 6 inches, and possibly more across the eastern and southern parts of the state.

The storm was expected to wrap up by early Sunday.

It has been a mild December in the region, with far less snow than average. Portland would have normally had about 8 inches. Before the storm’s arrival, there had been less than an inch and green grass was visible on the ground.