Former Greensboro motel becomes shelter for the homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The guest list at the old Regency Inn & Suites is growing.

Three new people moved in recently.

“It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm,” said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life.

He just wants people off the streets.

This former motel, which Partnership Homes bought with financing help from the city and is in the middle of renovating, is serving as the winter emergency housing program for the homeless with room for up to 100 people. The winter program provides shelter for the homeless during the coldest months of the year and for more than a decade operated mostly out of repurposed spaces in local churches.

No walk-ins are being accepted. Guests must be referred through Greensboro Urban Ministry or the Interactive Resource Center.

Cooke’s group, which has been renovating rooms since February to have a majority of them ready by December, the program’s traditional start, has projects all over the city.

With temperatures already dipping below freezing this month, this is among the most important at the moment.

‘CRUSHED FINANCIALLY’

Cooke had been in the real estate development business.

“I lost a lot of money in 2008 and was sort of crushed financially,” Cooke said. “I simply asked God to give me something to do that would be meaningful. The doors started opening for me.”

He would go on to serve as executive director of Family Promise, a nonprofit emergency-housing initiative that was largely volunteer-run and had a goal of sustained independence for those who entered the nonprofit’s program. At one time, there was a waiting list of 60 families.

But the nonprofit couldn’t get the dollars it needed to support its work.

Much of the support for the homeless, especially through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, began focusing on getting people in permanent housing while surrounding them with services to overcome the obstacles that the homeless often face.

Even those agencies like Family Promise, which put good practices in place and could show how every cent was being used, had a hard time coming up with the money to serve that population on its own.

When it was fully operational, the program was supported by 55 churches and groups that provided rotating locations, food, drivers and people to host families for a week at a time, often by converting Sunday school spaces into mini-apartments.

During the day, the children went to school, and the parents either went to work, looked for work or planned job searches with a case manager.

After running into hurdles — such as some of the churches no longer being able to offer overnight housing because of building-code requirements that had not been a problem before — the nonprofit decided to invest in more permanent space and forge a new relationship with its volunteers.

Family Promise was to join the YWCA in a building it extensively renovated to offer shelter space. The YWCA had previously served as the winter emergency shelter site for women.

But that didn’t work out. While Family Promise uses lots of volunteers, for example, the YWCA — for insurance and safety reasons — requires trained employees on duty whenever there are people in the building. Cooke helped the YWCA apply for funding so the agency could operate its own family shelter there.

About the same time, Bob Kelley, who had run Habitat for Humanity and started Partnership Homes, was close to retiring and Cooke became his successor.

By then, Partnership Homes had become the go-to organization for reclaiming troubled properties.

“It’s been rewarding not just to see the properties in the neighborhood improved and reclaimed,” Cooke said, “but seeing the people we help.”

Five years ago the nonprofit essentially stripped another dilapidated apartment complex down to the floors off English Street.

With the help of federal and local grants and loans earmarked for affordable housing, the nonprofit took the 1960s, single-story brick U-shaped complex — in slightly better condition than one the city tore down next door — and gave it a $1.1 million makeover.

“There are good people trying to do a lot of stuff, but quite honestly there’s not a lot of money to do it,” Cooke said.

Called 2130 Everitt — more informally “the house of second chances” — it is a 16-unit apartment complex geared toward the homeless. And it’s been mostly full ever since.

Partnership Homes just finished another 31-unit apartment complex across from Wiley Elementary with the first five tenants moving in late last month.

The existing complex had been abandoned and it took Partnership Homes two years to secure all the funding for major renovations.

Applicants must be homeless or in danger of being homeless.

‘THE TIMING WORKED OUT’

It was in February when several people, including Myron Wilkins of Greensboro Urban Ministry, approached Cooke, who had been working on the hotel to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.

Over the years, the city of Greensboro, Greensboro Urban Ministry and the Interactive Resource Center had been working independently and together on ways to provide housing to the homeless. They often had similar ideas.

With stay-at-home orders lifted and operating hotels returning to some level of business, they’d have to think of something else for the winter emergency program.

They knew the program was needed now more than ever, Wilkins said.

The winter emergency program had begun in 2008 as a response to the ongoing recession and the need for additional beds.

The shelters, mostly housed in churches, took in a total of about 80 to 100 people. Participants were assigned to the winter shelters through a screening process and allowed to stay through the four-month program or until they found a place to go.

As part of the program, residents work with a caseworker and people from various agencies to create a plan to find work and/or housing. Volunteers provide everything from food and bedding to encouragement.

Program statistics show that many of the people who stay at the shelters find housing by the time the temporary shelters close.

When COVID-19 struck, the program was moved to a hotel, with Greensboro Urban Ministry and the Interactive Resource Center footing the bill.

Officials at the IRC were wondering about using the Partnership Homes’ hotel as well.

“The timing worked out wonderfully,” said IRC executive director Kristina Singleton.

The IRC, the lead agency, got a grant from the city to pay for the rooms, which are designed like mini-apartments. Greensboro Urban Ministry is paying for food. Both agencies have caseworkers on site. It has 24-hour security and a common set of rules, no matter what agency referred them.

Two property managers run the day-to-day operations with Cooke overseeing it as well.

“I’m hopeful that the momentum can continue,” Wilkins said. “It would be great to see over the course of several years that the Regency becomes the model for multiple projects around our city.”