No. 3 Stanford withstands rally by No. 7 Tennessee 74-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 3 Stanford withstood a furious third-quarter rally by No. 7 Tennessee and pulled away for a 74-63 victory Saturday.

Ashton Prechtel, who was quiet through the first three quarters, connected on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to key the recovery for the Cardinal (8-2). Lexie Hull scored 11 points, Haley Jones had 18 points and 19 rebounds and Hannah Jump had 11 points for defending national champion Stanford.

The Cardinal led 43-26 at halftime, but missed its first 13 shots of the third quarter and had eight turnovers while the Volunteers (9-1) scored the first 14 points of the third quarter to pull within three. Stanford finally scored with 2:29 left in the quarter.

Alexus Dye scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter to spark Tennessee. Jordan Horston scored 19 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Sara Puckett added 10 points.

The inside presence for each team — Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Tamari Key of Tennessee — were in foul trouble the entire game, which limited their effectiveness.

One glaring weakness for the Vols was free-throw shooting: They connected on just 16 of 29 (55%).

ODDS & ENDS

In December 2020, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer celebrated passing Tennessee icon Pat Summitt as the winningest coach in women’s college basketball. On Saturday, VanDerveer’s team was playing across the street from the statue honoring the legend. … The Lady Vols came into the game No. 1 in the country in rebounds (averaging 50 a game) and have held all nine previous opponents at or below 36% shooting from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: One way to be ready for the NCAA tournament in March is to play the best teams during the regular season. Stanford has done that with Maryland, Indiana and Tennessee — and No. 1 South Carolina is on the horizon.

Tennessee: The Volunteers’ signature wins so far this season have been against Texas and South Florida, the two teams that had beaten Stanford. Tennessee coach Kellie Harper didn’t miss the chance to point that out to her players in hopes of fueling the chip on their shoulders heading into the game.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At No. 1 South Carolina on Tuesday before beginning the Pac-12 schedule with Washington on New Year’s Eve.

Tennessee: Hosts East Tennessee State on Monday, then Chattanooga on Dec. 27 for SEC play.

___

