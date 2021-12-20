Taiwanese official urges for upgrades on migrant workers’ dormitories

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Public Construction Wu Tze-cheng (吳澤成) called for Taoyuan International Airport to provide epidemic prevention dorms so that migrant workers can quarantine nearby.

Migrant workers have been allowed re-entry into Taiwan in November, among which some have been assigned to the construction work that has recently begun for the airport’s terminal 3 (T3).

According to local Chinese-language media reports, 216 migrant workers have arrived in Taiwan for the construction project and have been assigned to stay in epidemic-prevention hotels to complete their quarantine and self-health management period.

However, considering that more migrant workers will arrive in Taiwan with the number expected to exceed 2,000 during peak construction period, Wu pointed that Taoyuan Airport should plan for more epidemic-prevention dorms, so that migrant workers can be quarantined nearby.

In addition, the dorms should be upgraded as well so that migrant workers can stay comfortably within their rooms during their quarantine period, Wu added.

At present, two dormitory buildings in terminal 3 have been completed, Wu said, adding that based on epidemic-prevention and humanitarian considerations, the Taoyuan Airport could erect one or two more buildings to become dormitories.

This will greatly reduce epidemic-prevention hotels and transportation costs for migrant workers, Wu said.

Public construction commission official Yan Jeou-rong (顏久榮) also pointed out that at present, the two dorms that have been built can house around 288 people. He explained that further plans to upgrade the dorms into epidemic-prevention hotels have already been submitted to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Should the plan be approved, the dorms will be arranged to house only one person per room for quarantine purposes, and house two people per room when not used for epidemic-prevention purposes.

The airport is currently under discussion with construction companies regarding the upgrades of the dorms.