Rifat works with Pearl S. Buck Foundation to help underprivileged families welcome the new year

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Pearl S. Buck Foundation (賽珍珠基金會) and Turkish-Taiwanese YouTuber Rifat (吳鳳) has teamed up together to raise funds and scholarships for disadvantaged new immigrant families in Taiwan.

Since 2006, the Pearl S. Buck Foundation (賽珍珠基金會) has hosted an annual event to help underprivileged families welcome the Lunar New Year, through providing red envelopes, scholarships, and economic support.

This year, popular YouTuber Rifat also joined in, donating Turkish dried fruits to anyone who has donated more than NT$3,000 to the foundation. Through this, he hopes it could appeal to the public to actively support meaningful charities such as these.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, the rise of the Omicron variant is also making many realize the importance of family time and keeping in touch.

T he Pearl S. Buck Foundation hopes to give family members a chance to reunite during the 2022 Chinese New Year and decided to replace the previous annual event of dining together with meal vouchers of equal value.

In addition, they will also distribute red envelopes to encourage students to continue their studies and work hard in the new year.

Pearl S. Buck Foundation Chairman Yu Ying-fu (尤英夫) remarked that under the pandemic, donations have dropped sharply, and the funds raised for student aid services are far less than the previous years.

Yu pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected the livelihood of disadvantaged families but also highlighted the problems vulnerable new immigrant children face in terms of education and their lack of resources.

This could lead to poor learning results and create a vicious cycle for future generations.

In this critical period, the Pearl S. Buck Foundation hopes that the public can continue to help children break through these limitations, be of great assistance to them on their road to learning, and light up the dawn of the new year for the disadvantaged new generations, he added.