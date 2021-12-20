Vietnamese couples shares the five most convenient things about Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Vietnamese couple Min and Qin (金金和阿朗) often documents their student lives in Taiwan via YouTube, and recently shared a video disclosing the five most convenient things about Taiwan.

Min and Qin remarked at the beginning of the video that Taiwanese often ask them whether their home country, Vietnam has certain things present on the island.

To this, they good-naturedly answered that Vietnam now has a lot of infrastructures, but there are still some things in Taiwan that help make their lives here even more convenient.

First, they claimed that “screen windows” are one of the most convenient designs prevalent in Taiwan, as when Qin first arrived, he was surprised to see that a Vietnamese caregiver looking after an elderly gentleman had not set up a mosquito net around his bed.

The caregiver then pointed out that with the screen fitted on the outer side of the windows, she didn’t have to worry about mosquitos coming into the house.

Here, Qin pointed out that in Vietnam, most doors and windows are not fitted with a screen, and revealed that he had to grow accustomed to this particular design over time.

The second thing that they loved is the scooter gloves that are designed to hang on the handlebars of the vehicles, which Min said she viewed as extremely convenient.

In addition, they pointed out that the parking spots reserved for people with physical or mental disabilities are also very convenient, and both added that in Vietnam, most wouldn’t dare to park their scooters outside at night for fear of being stolen.

They explained that most Vietnamese would move their scooters from their backyards into a scooter parking center in the morning, but there usually wouldn’t be any street parking space.

The fourth thing they loved about Taiwan is the pedestrian overhangs. They voiced their love for the different designs of the walkways and praised it for shielding pedestrians from the scorching sun or pounding rain.

Lastly, they found that the adjustable rods usually used to hang dry shirts and pants are extremely convenient and said they often buy a ton when they head back home and gift them to their friends and family to great response.

