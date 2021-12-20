Asheville inn will continue as permanent supportive housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Ramada Inn will find new life as 100 units of “permanent supportive housing” after Asheville City Council abandoned plans to pursue a high-access emergency homeless shelter and approved the transfer of its purchase rights for the property on Dec. 14.

After outcry from the hotel’s neighbors and uncertainty from financial partners, the city canceled plans to convert East Asheville’s Ramada Inn into a low-barrier homeless shelter earlier this month.

It had previously entered into a contract to purchase the Ramada Inn at 149 River Ford Parkway in the River Ridge Marketplace, an acquisition that would have carried a price tag of $9.75 million.

Following the reversal, new plans for the property emerged and Asheville leadership announced an alternative to turn the hotel into “permanent supportive housing” using partnerships with two California-based companies — nonprofit Step Up on Second Street Inc., and for-profit developer Shangri-La Industries.

In a 6-1 vote Dec. 14 the city authorized a contract ratification to assign the real estate contracts for the property to Shangri-La Industries.

“We know the action we are asking you to take tonight is not the project staff started working on earlier this year,” City Manager Debra Campbell said.

She stressed that creating an emergency shelter in the community is still a priority, but that “deeper, more inclusive planning” and a long-term funding strategy was needed to ensure success.

Many councilmembers voiced their disappointment to be forced to pivot away from the low-barrier shelter efforts.

Councilwoman Antanette Mosley was the sole holdout in the vote to assign the real estate contract to Shangri-La, citing concerns about equity and transparency.

She told the Citizen Times Dec. 14 that though she understands a request for proposal was not necessary in pursuing a new project at the Ramada, it would have been a more transparent process.

She said she supports permanent supportive housing, but could not get past these concerns.

“I’m banging my head, banging my head, because I feel like in every instance, when it relates to housing, we get to this place where we go, ‘Well, we’ll do better next time,’” she said.

Mosley said that her equity concerns involved information from staff that only nine of the 80 current residents at the Ramada Inn are Black, though about 24% of the city’s current homeless population is Black.

“There is something about our system that even given our best efforts, we’re not reaching the neediest of the needy,” Mosley said. “I can’t in good conscience brush those people aside for something that I actually support.”

Mayor Esther Manheimer said she was frustrated by what had happened, but was glad the city was continuing to pursue a project at the Ramada Inn location.

“To me, this is also an incredible need we have in Asheville,” she said.

At the Dec. 14 meeting, council also authorized Campbell to enter in a funding agreement with Step Up in the amount of $1.5 million.

This would fund three years of supportive housing at Ramada, at $500,000 annually, to provide onsite case management and services.

Initially, all $1.5 million was intended to be funded using American Rescue Plan act funds, but after Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith raised concerns, the motion was amended to delineate the first $500,000 as ARPA funds, with the remaining $1 million to come from a to-be-determined funding source.

Step Up would work with for-profit developer Shangri-La Industries to buy and renovate the property for more than $10 million in private capital. The result would be about 115 units of housing supported by on-site services.

Nikki Reid, community and economic development director, said with the city’s real estate contract expiring Dec. 15, the city was in a unique position to “influence the future” of the property, and meet a critical community need.

“We are at a crossroads,” she said.

According to the staff presentation, Shangri-La would close on the property in early 2022 and begin renovations. Proposed occupancy is slated for late 2022.

Permanent supportive housing is affordable housing that connects people with employment, substance abuse treatment and health care.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, people qualifying for permanent supportive housing must be 18 years or older with a disability, connected to a human service agency receiving supportive services and have income below 50% of the area median income, which is income below $26,300, according to data from the city of Asheville.

In contrast, high-access emergency shelters have minimal rules regarding who can access the housing.

According to city staff, Shangri-La uses purpose-driven, low-return, private sector financing to acquire and rehab hotels into housing units and secures project-based housing vouchers to cover the carrying costs and long-term capital maintenance.

In exchange for this contract assignment, Shangri-La Industries will execute a deed restriction with the city of Asheville for a period of 50 years for permanent supportive housing.

Their nonprofit partner, Step Up on Second Street Inc., would provide on-site case management services for residents, including mental health services, counseling, substance use recovery support and linking to community resources.

Bailey Stockwell was among the about a dozen people that spoke before council Dec. 14, many of them accusing council of a lack of transparency and a rushed process.

Stockwell lives nearby in the Oakley neighborhood and told the Citizen Times that her opposition to the Ramada Inn has not been heard.

“We don’t see this as a solution, we don’t see this as any better of an option,” she said of plans to turn the hotel into permanent supportive housing rather than emergency shelter.

“I understand that we need to focus on homelessness, but they’re prioritizing the homeless situation over the residents that are having problems.”

She and other nearby residents and business owners allege that crime has increased since the hotel’s use as low-barrier housing, citing incidents of public indecency, trespassing and needles littering surrounding properties.

Asheville Police Department spokesperson Bill Davis said there has been an increase for calls and incidents in the area recently.

According to a city database, crime reports within an 1/8th of a mile of the hotel have been on the rise.

There were 35 crime incident reports filed from April 1-Dec. 1, versus 15 filed within the same window last year.

Another city database logged 212 calls for service at the 100-block of River Ford Parkway between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 of 2021.

In the entirety of 2020, there were 95 calls for service logged this block, and 52 in 2019.

Other residents of nearby neighborhoods, like resident Brenna Paxton, said she hasn’t noticed an increase in issues in the area since people began being housed at the Ramada Inn.

She and other residents encouraged council to pursue emergency shelter as quickly as possible.

“Just because we leave these individuals with nowhere to go, doesn’t mean they cease to exist,” Paxton said.

Others voiced concerns about the speed of the process and the quick pivot into a relationship with Step Up and Shangri-La.

Many advocated for the continued pursuit of an emergency shelter, what they called the most urgent priority, especially in light of the clearing of a recent homeless encampment.

“We need to slow down and truly weigh benefits and risks,” said east Asheville resident Mary Clarissa Marshall

Just two weeks ago, she said, this location was supposed to be a low-barrier shelter run by local organizations. “I urge you to pump the brakes and do some intensive, investigative work on this project.”

The city began offering low-barrier housing at the Ramada Inn in April and is currently housing about 80 people at the property.

The shelter is overseen by Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, the nonprofit that has been running the program on behalf of the city for the last eight months.

The contract to house the residents has been extended through March 31 in a separate Dec. 14 vote, and city staff said they are committed to “positive outcomes” for the people sheltered there, and are seeking housing solutions for each resident.

At a Homeless Coalition Meeting Dec. 14, Emily Ball, Homeless Services System performance lead for the city, said staff will start a new planning process for low-barrier housing, working alongside its partners, such as Buncombe County and Dogwood Health Trust.

“We are very committed to developing an emergency shelter in our community,” Ball said. “We know that there is a need around that.”

Ball said the timeline for the planning process will be mapped in the coming weeks.