Eleven imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,816.

The 11 new cases include seven men and four women, aged between 10 and 60.

They had traveled from Italy (case 16917), the U.S. (case 16918-16920, 16922, 16926), Germany (case 16921), France (case 16923), Brazil (case 16924), Vietnam (case 16925), and the Philippines (case 16927).

They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

As of press time, 16,816 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,163 imported cases, 14,599 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.