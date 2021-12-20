CECC rolls out revised guidelines after COVID-19 cluster infections in quarantine hotels

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) presented four strengthened guidelines for quarantine hotels on Monday following a recent cluster infection outbreak.

The new guidelines include strengthening health checks for arrivals into Taiwan, checking the epidemic-prevention measures of quarantine hotels, checking the air conditioning of quarantine hotels, and improving the notification system of possible COVID-19 symptoms among arrivals.

The CECC pointed out that the severity of the global pandemic had risen 4% recently, adding that with Delta and Omicron variants ravaging across the world, around 100 countries have been greatly affected.

Looking at the recent cluster infection incident at quarantine hotels in Taiwan, the CECC vowed to improve the respective hotels’ management and to strengthen the health monitoring of arrivals during their quarantine period.

They added that the low temperatures of the winter season may also intensify the spread of respiratory viruses, and pointed out the large-scale events due to take place at the end of the year.

This combined with the increasing numbers of arrivals coming into Taiwan, the CECC advised the central government to continue the strict observance of border control, raise awareness among medical institutions and the public, as well as boost the vaccination rate in Taiwan.