Mixed vaccine shots, booster shots available on Dec. 24: CECC

TAIPEI(The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday that booster shots and mixed-vaccine shots will be made available starting on Dec. 24.

However, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added that anyone wishing to receive a booster shot needs to be over 18 years of age and have a 5-month gap between their second shot and their third shot.

Chen explained that those who meet the above requirement can receive the third vaccine shot and choose the brand as well.

In addition, the CECC is also allowing the public to receive mixed vaccine shots for their second vaccine jab. In particular, those who received Medigen as their first shot can be administered mRNA vaccines for their second vaccine jab, and vice versa.

Chen explained that the third vaccine shot (booster shot) can also be different from the vaccines you received for the previous two shots.

The CECC also recommended those above 65 years of age, residents and workers of long-term care institutions, medical staff, epidemic-prevention staff, and high-risk staff, as well as all personnel classified in priority categories 1 to 3, and those susceptible to infection and serious risk of disease, be given priority to receive booster shots.

Chen explained that those whose first dose was AstraZeneca (AZ) can receive any of the other three brands (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Medigen) as their second shot as long as they leave an eight-week space in between shots.

Those whose first vaccine shots were Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), can choose mRNA vaccines of a different brand or Medigen as their second vaccine jab but will need to have a 4-week space in between the two shots.

Lastly, those who received Medigen vaccines as their first shot can receive other mRNA-type vaccines as their second jab.