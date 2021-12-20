疫情解悶大神是它！智慧釀造機讓你快樂宅在家 | 29-year-old Taiwan entrepreneur ready to cash in with home brewing machine

【看CP學英文】有商業頭腦的大學畢業生總會有許多創業的點子，但是要有獨特的特質才能成為一個成功的企業家，而張景彥就是絕佳的例子。

Business-minded college graduates have a lot of room to experiment with business ideas, but it takes a special kind of personality to become a successful entrepreneur, such as Oscar Chang.

Alchema的執行長暨共同創辦人張景彥想要讓居家釀造蘋果酒、啤酒以及紅酒變得更簡單、更安全且更平易近人，於是便打造出能在家中輕鬆使用的「智慧居家釀酒機」。

Oscar Chang, the CEO and Co-founder of Alchema wanted to make home brewing of cider, wine, and beer easier, safer, and more accessible so he created a Smart Home Brewing Solution that can be used from the comfort of your home.

他告訴The China Post記者，「這台機器內建的應用程式提供大量來自Alchema官方以及其他用戶的酒譜，所以你只需要選擇你最中意的酒譜並加入糖、水、酵母等材料，我們的機器就會消毒內部環境以確保安全製造。」

“The machine comes with an app that provides lots of recipes from Alchema and other users,” he told The China Post. “So you can choose your favorite recipe and follow the instructions with ingredients, including things like sugar, water, and yeast, and our machine will sanitize the environment to make sure it is safe.”

根據你想要的酒精濃度，釀造完一批酒通常需要花費三到五天的時間。而釀酒機出的佳釀將會成為你和朋友與家人開啟話匣子的破冰好物。居家釀造的想法在疫情期間被發揚光大，但張景彥回顧，2015年時他靠著微薄的資金開始推動這項計畫。後來他參加了由台灣政府舉辦的創業競賽，也幸運的拔得頭籌。

It usually takes about three to five days to make a batch depending on the alcohol level you’re looking for. And the eventual product from the Alchema machine could be the perfect icebreaker for users to build a conversation with friends and relatives.

The concept of home brewing has been very successful during the pandemic but Chang recalls how back in 2015, he launched his startup with little money and tried to “bring this idea forward.” He applied for a startup competition held by the Taiwan government. And luckily, he won the championship.

在2016年時，他把這個點子帶到舊金山灣區亮相，「我相信如果我夠努力，便一定會吸引到消費者的目光」。

In 2016, he brought this idea to the San Francisco Bay Area where he showed his idea around. “I believed, if I work really hard with the right amount of awareness, I could attract people.”

而也確實如此，在發動群眾募資前他便吸引到眾多願意給予產品及市場回饋的消費者，最後成功募得30萬美金。

And it turned out true, he attracted lots of people who provided him with product and market feedbacks before he launched the Kickstarter campaign. The campaign successfully raised US$300,000.

截至目前，Alchema有近4000名用戶在應用程式內尋找酒譜靈感。公司也在台美兩地售出近3000台機器給想要自己動手製作佳釀的消費者。

So far, Alchema has around 4,000 users in our app seeking recipe ideas. The company has sold 3,000 units both in the United States and Taiwan for people who want to do it by themselves and create their own things.

他解釋道，「台灣與其他地方的創業家最大的不同點是，若在台灣成立一間硬體公司，政府及製造商的資源會比其他地方來得更多。」

“You know the biggest difference between Taiwan entrepreneurs and others, is if you start a hardware company in Taiwan, you will have more support both from the government and manufacturers,” he explained.

他回想道，「我與其中一間製造商『邁特電子』有著相當密切的合作關係」。「他們幫我們打理好所有細節以確保製造過程不會出任何差錯」。如果考慮創業， 張景彥建議應該要花更多時間在問自己為什麼—為什麼想要創立自己的公司？「成立公司是一場資源戰。」他評論道，「你需要資本、時間、及人力來建立你的公司並將其推向市場，但是你也需要證據說服大眾付出時間及金錢為你的產品買單、同時壯大你的團隊。」

“I worked very closely with one of the manufacturers, Might Electronic,” he recalled. “They took care of all the details for us and made sure nothing goes wrong during the production.”

Chang would recommend potential entrepreneurs to spend more time asking themselves why, why do they want to build their own companies?

“Building a company is a resources game,” he remarked. “You need money, time, human resources to build up your company products and bring them to the market. But you need those proof to convince people to give you money, time, and to join your teams.”

當被問到如何尋找適合的夥伴共同創業，他建議找尋共同創辦人時應該要避免三件事：避免溝通障礙、能力差距以及承諾差距。

When asked about how to find the right partners to start a company, he recommended avoiding three things when looking: poor communication, competency gap, and commitment gap.

他最後總結，「與對的人共事會讓彼此都更有效率。」

“Keep this in mind: working with the right people makes each other more efficient,” he concluded.