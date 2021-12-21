Undocumented migrant workers praise ‘vaccine gifts’ after receiving jabs

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Undocumented migrant workers praised the Tung Kang Fiserhmen’s Association (東港漁會) vaccination stations for giving out bags of white rice to those receiving vaccine jabs.

As the rise of the Omicron virus sweeps across the world, the Taiwanese government is doing their best to prevent community transmission within the country; thus, they began calling for undocumented migrant workers on the island to receive vaccines on grounds that they “won’t be reported, won’t be investigated, won’t need to pay fees and won’t be restricted.”

The National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) also cooperated with the new policy and established vaccination stations in various counties and cities. One of these vaccination stations — at the Tung Kang Fishermen’s Association decided to encourage more to receive vaccines by giving out bags of white rice to the first 130 people who come forth the get vaccinated.

On the day (Dec. 16), due to word-of-mouth among migrant workers, crowds emerged after 4 p.m., even though the vaccination station was set to begin at 5 p.m.

At the vaccination station, one Vietnamese migrant worker referred to as A-Wen (阿文) thanked the station for helping administer the vaccines, and remarked that he came to get his shots as soon as he was notified after registering.

He added that a friend of his who was just passing by saw that staff at the station were confirming identities and handing out uniform ID numbers on the spot and quickly fell in line to get his shots.

After both receiving their packages of free rice, they happily praised the county government for their assistance and vowed to encourage his colleagues to join in and get vaccinated.

The entire vaccination process was later concluded by 6:30 p.m., and according to the Pingtung County Government, around 300 undocumented migrant workers successfully received their shots that day.