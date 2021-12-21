Legislators, experts urge inclusion of domestic migrant workers into long-term care system

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee (社會福利及衛生環境委員會) under the Legislative Yuan called on the government on Monday to include domestic migrant workers into the long-term care system (長照體系) so they can receive higher pay and have more capacity to assist elders.

The meeting held on Monday saw legislators, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and experts coming together to discuss the proposal, with many supporting the plan including legislators Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶), Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) and Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安).

Taiwan’s aging population has long led to concerns about the lack of domestic manpower to care for the elderly in recent years, and in an attempt to temporarily resolve this issue, the Taiwanese government has allowed migrant workers into the country to assist in the long-term care system. Yet, they exclude them from the resources provided to domestic care workers.

Because of this, families in need of 24-hour care have to make a choice between the local long-term care system or hiring migrant workers.

At the meeting, Lai pointed out that Taiwan’s 240,000 domestic migrant workers have become the main force of care rather than supplementary labor, but at present, they are still not included in the long-term care system. She thus deemed it necessary for the government to review the inventory of long-term care system resources and re-allocate them.

In addition, although the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部)has launched a vocational training program for long-term care workers, including the priority training of enabling unemployed domestic workers to become long-term care workers, the lack of manpower is still evident in today’s society.

However, she pointed out that the willingness of Taiwanese to become care workers is still generally quite low, so it is still necessary to face the labor demand of migrant workers and integrate them into the long-term care system regardless of their nationality.

Hung also pointed out that the government regards care for migrant workers as supplementary resources, and the policy presupposes that these hundreds of thousands of families will continue to use migrant workers in the future, which has not been considered when one views the long-term car system capacity.

Therefore, he continued, the current long-term care system’s resources seem to be sufficient in figures, but in fact, it is because families using migrant workers have not been taken into account.

He pointed out that the two systems should be integrated, because judging by the direction the international market is taking, the wages of migrant workers will only go up in the future.

This means that many disadvantaged families will not be able to afford them in the future, and will need more public resources to help them, Hung said.

Chen Cheng-fen (陳正芬), a professor at the Department of Long-Term Care at the National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Sciences (國立台北護理健康大學), explained that in 2020, as many as 370,000 of the 820,000 who requested assistance have joined the “Long-term Care 2.0” (長照2.0) plan, with a coverage rate of 53.5%, which is considerably higher than that of only 100,000 people in 2017.

However, nearly half of the families are still left out in the cold, including 240,000 families employing migrant caregivers, and 85% of them do not even know that they can rejoin the long-term care system should their migrant workers quit or leave.

In addition, she addressed the current low-salary situation of domestic migrant workers, emphasizing that Japan and South Korea offer NT$40,000-NT$50,000 a month to attract migrant workers, while the salary in Taiwan remains stagnant at NT$17,000.

This will prove to hinder Taiwan’s competitiveness in the future as developed countries continue to attract migrant workers to assist in labor-oriented jobs, Chen said, adding that she hopes the government can amend the law to improve the working conditions of the hard-working domestic migrant workers.