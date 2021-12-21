Fisheries Agency praises offshore fishing boats for WIFI set-up

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Fisheries Agency (漁業署) praised offshore fishing boats for setting up WIFI for migrant fishermen on board during a panel discussion set to help secure migrant fishermen’s rights when out at sea on Dec. 14.

It was discussed during that panel that fishermen out at sea are in an environment disconnecting them from contact with the outside world. They are unable to ask for help in case of an emergency and are not able to contact their families during downtime from work.

Therefore, setting up WIFI equipment on board has become a central focus for non-governmental organizations for many years.

Taiwan has repeatedly been named by the international community for not looking after migrant fishermen, allowing them to work in increasingly harsh conditions which oftentimes involves forced labor and exploitation.

To better protect migrant fishermen’s rights, the Fisheries Agency held a “Symposium on Improving the Working Conditions of Migrant Fishermen” (提升境外僱用外籍船員勞動條件座談會), inviting various groups such as the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei (KDEI Taipei, 台北印尼經濟貿易代表處), associations from fishery industries, and NGOs concerned with human rights of migrant fishermen, the representative office of the Bank Rakyat Indonesia (印尼人民銀行), and Mega Bank (兆豐銀行).

Together, these various organizations and corporations discussed implementing higher pay and promoting the installation of WIFI equipment on offshore fishing boats.

The panel pointed out that migrant fishermen are divided into two main types: those that are employed in Taiwan and those employed overseas.

Most overseas employed fishermen work on offshore fishing boats for extended periods of time and are not protected under Taiwan’s Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法). This makes them even more susceptible to exploitation, as the labor contracts are often unequally drawn up, with salary remittances often relying on labor brokers to provide.

Unfortunately, if the labor broker agencies hired are not legit, they may deduct wages and add in additional fees to exploit the fishermen, who have no means of fighting for their rights.

Therefore, many have been looking into ways to resolve this issue, and Director-General of the Fisheries Agency Chang Chih-sheng (張致盛) remarked during the panel on Dec. 14 that in order to prevent labor brokers from getting their hands on the salaries of migrant fishermen, the government should encourage them to open bank accounts back home.

In this way, it would be easier for the money to be transferred and the Fisheries Agency is also formulating a “Salary Payment Guidelines” (薪資給付指引) for intermediary operators to implement.

In addition, Chang also said that he is hoping to see a more humane and institutionalized offshore fishing management model in the future with the addition of providing WIFI on board and look forward to it bettering the work efficiency of the crew and maximizing the marginal benefits.