Second sale of CNY flights to offshore islands starts Dec. 22: MOTC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 民航局) under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) announced that tickets for the Chinese (Lunar) New Year flights to offshore islands will go on sale for the second time on Wednesday.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the public can reserve their seats online and the CAA pointed out that there are still seats available on flights that are not on peak travel dates. It is recommended that passengers who have not yet booked seats should do so as soon as possible.

The first sale of the tickets was opened from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, with the flights scheduled to head to Penghu, Kinmen, or Matsu. Due to popular demand, the airlines decided to provide more flights and seats, among which the Kinmen route had 9,288 more seats, the Penghu route had an additional 8,440 seats, and the Matsu route had 280 more seats, providing a total of 18,008 seats.

In order to have a better understanding of the passenger reservation situation so as to facilitate the planning of the follow-up flights’ capacity, the CAA reminded the public to confirm their ticket issuance within 3 days after booking tickets to ensure their own rights and interests.

The CAA emphasized that during the Chinese New Year holiday, tickets for flights departing from Taiwan to the outlying islands from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, and those departing from the outlying islands from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8 to return to Taiwan are peak travel times.

Therefore, the tickets will be marked with “valid on the same day” and will be void if overdue.

The CAA asked that the public book seats in advance so as not to waste time waiting at the airport. On the day of boarding, the CAA also suggested leaving early and reporting to the airport earlier, whilst also preparing your identification documents beforehand so travelers can have a smooth flight home for the annual festive reunion.