No. 3 Purdue silences Incarnate Word with 79-59 rout

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue rout Incarnate Word 79-59 on Monday night.

The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Williams added 12 and eight, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and five boards.

Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Cardinals (2-10). Drew Lutz, who grew up in Indiana, had eight rebounds and nine assists as Incarnate Word lost for the third time in five games.

The Boilermakers sure didn’t play with their trademark clean, crisp style. Instead, Purdue missed its first five free throws, had six first-half turnovers and allowed the Cardinals’ 3-point shooters to keep them close — until midway through the first half.

Then the school that has only been eligible for Division I championships since 2017-18 was overwhelmed.

The Boilermakers used an early 10-0 run to initially take control. When Incarnate Word cut the deficit to 21-16 with consecutive 3s midway through the first half, Purdue broke open the game with a decisive 15-2 spurt that made it 36-18.

The Boilermakers maintained that lead the rest of the game, taking a 45-27 advantage at halftime and never allowing the Cardinals to get closer than 17 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals might give other teams trouble with their 3-point shooting. But it was more of a nuisance than a threat against Purdue. Coach Carson Cunningham’s team simply couldn’t match up against a vastly more talented opponent.

Purdue: The Boilermakers weren’t clicking on all cylinders, but they didn’t need to in this game. Solid 3-point shooting and defense were enough to get the job done. Coach Matt Painter knows his team must play cleaner when it returns to action after the long holiday break.

STAT PACK

Incarnate Word: Purdue outrebounded the Cardinals 31-10 in the first half and 46-23 for the game. … Incarnate Word was 12 of 27 on 3s and 10 of 27 on 2-pointers. … Cunningham’s team is 0-3 against power-conference schools after having already lost 87-60 at top-ranked Baylor, the defending national champion, and 84-62 at 2019 NCAA runner-up Texas Tech.

Purdue: Has won 11 games before the winter break for the fourth time in school history. … The Boilermakers extended their home winning streak to 12 straight overall and 13 in a row against non-league foes. … Purdue can tie the school record for most consecutive weeks ranked in the top three (six) if it remains there Monday.

WELCOME BACK

Cunningham returned to his alma mater and received a standing ovation from the sellout crowd after a long introduction from the public address announcer. The Incarnate Word coach started 75 games and scored 886 points in his career as he helped Purdue reach the 1999 Sweet 16 and the 2000 Elite Eight.

UP NEXT

Incarnate Word: Takes on another power-conference school when it visits Texas on Dec. 29.

Purdue: Takes an eight-day break before welcoming Nicholls to Mackey Arena on Dec. 29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25