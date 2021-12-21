Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,826

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,826.

The 10 new cases include five men and five women aged between 20 and 60, who had traveled from Colombia (case 16928), the U.S. (case 16929, 16937), Cambodia (case 16930), Vietnam (case 16931), England (case 16932, 16934, 16935) and Indonesia (case 16933, 16936).

They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 22 and Dec. 19.

As of press time, 16,826 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,173 imported cases, 14,599 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.