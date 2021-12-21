Travelers eligible for CNY quarantine program set to return home: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Tuesday that the first batch of travelers who fit the “7+7+7” Chinese New Year quarantine program will be allowed to return to their homes for the subsequent quarantine days today.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) remarked that said travelers will have completed the first 168 hours of quarantine and will be tested by health authorities first. If their PCR test results come back negative and their homes are deemed suitable for the subsequent quarantine period, they can finish their quarantine requirement back home.

Chuang explained that after returning home, travelers still need to undergo another PCR test and reminded the public to go to the designated place for testing.

He added that travelers are also prohibited from heading out while under quarantine at home and are also prohibited from heading abroad during this period.

The CECC also reminded residents of the same household not to share their rooms or bathroom with the returnee and to eat separately to reduce the risk of possible infection.

If any of the returnees violate the relevant epidemic-prevention regulations during the quarantine period, they can be fined up to NT$1 million according to law, the CECC added.

According to CECC regulations, travelers who have chosen the “7+7+7” program, need to remember to undergo a PCR test on the 10th day of quarantine and report back to health authorities.

Another test will need to be administered on Day 13 or Day 14 of quarantine, while still another will be administered on the 6th or 7th day of the self-health management period.