EU recognizes vaccination record issued by Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Wednesday that the European Union (EU, 歐盟) will recognize the vaccination records issued by Taiwan starting today, though recognition of the vaccine brands is still up to individual countries within the EU.

The statement was announced as many wondered whether domestically-produced Medigen vaccines (高端疫苗) would be acknowledged by the European nations.

The European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan (歐洲經貿辦事處) announced on Tuesday that the EU will recognize Taiwan’s issuance of “COVID-19 vaccination records” which will have the same effect as the EU’s digital COVID-19 vaccination record certificate.

Chen acknowledged the validity of Taiwan’s vaccination records during a brief press conference Wednesday morning but admitted that standards still differ on the vaccines recorded in the vaccination records, meaning that Medigen vaccines may still not be recognized by various countries in Europe.

According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA, 歐洲藥品管理局), the vaccines they currently recognize are Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca (AZ), Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax.

In addition, as the EU’s vaccination records are all digital, Chen added that Taiwan’s own digital vaccination certification details will be announced sometime next week.

The statement reflected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang’s (莊人祥) explanation on Tuesday, stating that once Taiwanese citizens have access to digital vaccination records, they will be able to travel to various countries within Europe without the need to display their physical vaccination records (yellow card).

Chen further pointed out that with the vaccination records are needed in future travels, the EU, being a union with many countries within, will benefit Taiwan and is an important stronghold.