Fourteen new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 14 new imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,840.

The 14 new cases include nine men and five women aged between 20 and 50, who had traveled from the U.S. (case 16938, 16941, 16942, 16946, 16950), Italy (case16939), Indonesia (case 16940), Poland (case 16943), England (case 16944), Cambodia (case 16945), and Vietnam (case 16947, 16949, 16951). Another imported case (case 16948) is currently under investigation.

The recently imported infections had arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 7 and Dec. 19.

As of press time, 16,840 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,187 imported cases, 14,599 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.