CECC reports seven Omicron infections among new imported cases in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Wednesday that seven new Omicron infections from England, the U.S., Nigeria, and Canada have been detected in Taiwan.

According to the CECC, this tallies a total of 12 Omicron cases in Taiwan so far, and all have been determined as breakthrough cases.

The CECC explained that the seven new Omicron infections were all completely vaccinated with two vaccine doses, and their CT values were between 14 and 24.9. Meanwhile, passengers on the same flight as them seated within two rows have all been accounted for and required to undergo quarantine.

CECC Emergency Response Group Deputy Division Director Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) reported that there have been no local Omicron virus strain detected in Taiwan so far, and added that among the 12 cases, 7 exhibit mild symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic.