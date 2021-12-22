Discovery Channel documents CTBC’s digital transformation in financial services

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Discovery Channel will dive into the digital transformation, strategies, and challenges undertaken by CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The program “Tomorrow by Taiwan Virtual World” (從台灣看未來：虛擬時代) will look into how CTBC’s use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Cloud Technology, and Big Data (abbreviated to “ABCD”) can provide a better customer experience in the face of the digital wave.

Under the pandemic, people’s habits have changed, preferring to do their day-to-day transactions or communications online. Seeing the rapid transformation of Taiwans’ financial landscape in this regard, the Discovery Channel spent 6 months closely following the inner workings of CTBC Bank and reporting on their findings.

The introduction of the program will be provided by world-renowned TV host Janet Hsieh (謝怡芬), who will lead the audience in discovering the financial trends and technology post-pandemic.

Pandemic accelerated digitalization process of financial services

During the pandemic, CTBC Bank gradually showcased its innovative skills in the increasingly-digitized market, recording a record-high number of relief loan cases of over 360,000 for two consecutive years, making it a leading giant among private banks.

CTBC Bank President Chen Jia-wen (陳佳文) explained that the bank’s easy application system integrated information as well as cash flow, enabling customers to obtain funds in the shortest periods of time without needing to be physically present to access the service.

He pointed out that the key to the new service was CTBC’s establishment of the “Mobile First” goal six years prior. Combining the company’s resource investment and the pandemic accelerating digital transformation, customers of CTBC were better equipped with accessing its diversified digital financial services.

Chen acknowledged that the next step and challenge for the digital financial service sector is its service capability. Only those providing high-quality, and remote digital financial services will be able to retain their competitiveness in the market, he added.

CTBC utilizes blockchain technology, big data to optimize services

To create financial services that are always available and accessible, CTBC utilized the blockchain technology in “ABCD” to allow for smoother trade processes for corporate customers.

As Taiwan is an export-oriented country, CTBC took the lead in joining enterprise blockchain software firm, R3, in 2016, becoming the first R3 member in Taiwan.

CTBC was able to replace complex and time-consuming Letter of Credit (LC) through blockchain technology, combine AI technology to automatically identify traditional Chinese and documents, optimize international trade processes, and create convenient digital financial services for the future.

This was all accomplished in the hopes that it would help customers create new business value in the post-epidemic era.

In addition, CTBC made good use of big data and re-examined customers’ financial service experiences, constructing an exclusive and personal financial service environment for customers.

Its end-to-end digitization boosted its ability to partner up with LINE Pay, CPC Pay (中油Pay) and Hotai Pay (和泰Pay) and establish a financial ecosystem together.

On the other hand, CTBC also took the lead in adopting Apple Business Chat in Taiwan. Through installing the Messages app on Apple devices, customers can search for store discounts near CTBC branches, further driving local businesses forward, and allowing customers to enjoy 24-hour exclusive financial services without leaving their homes.

Discovery’s “Tomorrow by Taiwan Virtual World” will air in various regions including Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and more.

For Southeast Asian countries, the program will be broadcast a day later, on Dec. 23 at 8:05 p.m.