Experts predict continuous growth of Indonesia’s E-commernce, Fintech sector

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute hosted a Webinar on Wednesday, inviting E-commerce and Fintech experts Puput Hidayat and Manggi Taruna Habir to share their thoughts on the growth of both sectors in Indonesia and the world post-pandemic.

Puput explained that though the COVID-19 pandemic had crippled industries worldwide, it set a new normal for Indonesia’s E-commerce market, mainly honing in on its untapped digital economy potential.

She indicated that due to the opportunities presented, e-commerce has contributed the largest gross merchandise value (GMV) of around US$53 billion to Indonesia’s internet economy in 2021, according to statista.com.

Puput pointed out that the main drivers behind such a phenomenon could be owed to the growing middle class, and the pandemic’s influence in customers’ shift in behavior, leading to increasing use of digital payment and active tech investment.

Under the “new normal,” shopping online became integral to survival, and many shoppers were forced to explore online options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, this saw Indonesian merchants adopting more digital tools coupled with digital financial services, with statistics showing that 43% of merchants survived the pandemic by pivoting their business online.

Puput also mentioned that with the rise of popularity in E-wallets and the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) alternative payment for non-credit-card users, the E-commerce market is sure to grow in the future with an accelerated rate outside of metropolitan areas, and the adoption of using digital payments to purchase high ticket items will become increasingly prevalent.

Meanwhile, Fintech expert Manggi Taruna Habir also shared his thoughts on the potential for Fintech sectors in the future, pointing out its untapped market status, automated operations, low-cost per transaction, and little-to-no credit checks as its main reason for attracting users.

With a much simpler process for those seeking loans, Manggi recognized its ability to tap into the “Millennial market,” which is a new battleground between Fintechs and banks.

However, he also pointed out Fintech’s challenges with issues regarding data privacy, data verification, and the “regulatory dilemma of balance between consumer protection and financial service growth.”

In addition, there have also been reports of illegal Fintech lenders online, who are targeting individuals they deem suitable for loaning money, mainly those with stable income.

However, once they are unable to pay up, the lenders may sell their loans to collectors who may use drastic measures to have borrowers produce what is owed.

Meanwhile, banks are also realizing the potential of the Fintech market nowadays and have begun establishing digital banks which could address Fintech’s reputational issues. This in turn has also led to Fintech turning to purchase smaller banks to set up their own digital banks channels to maintain their customers and expand their reach.

As of the present time, Fintech and banks are not likely to step on each other’s toes as banks still mostly cater to the upper segment of the income pyramid, while Fintech focuses more on the bottom.

Nonetheless, this may soon change in the future due to market focus, which is why Manggi expects that the increased competition in the market will force some Fintechs to close up or partner with banks to address risk issues.

This may in turn resolve some of the data challenges faced by the Fintech sector, while also providing banks with faster ways to service their customers with easy applications.