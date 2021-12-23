Wang Leehom scandal sparks discussion on requirements to hire domestic helpers in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following the shocking announcement of divorce and subsequent scandal between Taiwanese superstar Wang Leehom (王力宏) and his wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾), many Taiwanese have been closely following all news related to the dramatic turn of their previous, picture-perfect marriage.

In particular, some focused on Lee refusing alimony, instead requesting Wang to leave the house, the driver, and their domestic help to her for their children.

Many soon expressed interest in understanding the difference between domestic migrant caregivers and domestic migrant helpers and wondered what the requirements were to be eligible to hire them.

Generally speaking, the job requirements of domestic helpers include housekeeping, child-care, or keeping the elderly company. This mainly includes cooking meals for the family, looking after children or the elderly, and helping with the chores around the house.

Domestic caregivers on the other hand mainly care for the sick or disabled elders. Those who are looking to hire domestic caregivers often need to complete a medical evaluation issued by designated hospitals in order to apply.

Those looking to hire domestic migrant helpers need to meet at least one of the following conditions. One, they have more than 3 children under the age of 6, or more than 4 children under the age of 12, among which two are under the age of 6.

Two, those who need to care for both children and elders at home can use a point-based system, which requires those looking to hire domestic helpers to acquire 16 points in order to be eligible.

The point-based system tally points according to the name and number of children and elders at home.

It should be noted that the relationship between the person that needs assistance and the employer must be either direct blood relatives of the employer, step-parents, parents, or step-parents of the employer’s spouses or children of the employer’s spouse.

In addition, the person must be registered under the same household as the employer, otherwise, it will not be counted.

Foreigners who come to Taiwan to invest or work who reach certain financial qualifications are also eligible to apply for hiring domestic helpers.

Though they are of great help to many families in Taiwan, domestic migrant helpers and caregivers are still barred from being included in the “Labor Standards Act” and must receive a minimum monthly salary of NT$17,000.