Taipei City quarantine hotel sends wrong guest to hospital

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following the recent cluster infections reported from quarantine hotels in Taipei and Taoyuan, the city governments have all been extra vigilant in vetting possible COVID-19 cases.

However, in a haste to report confirmed patients as quickly as possible, a quarantine hotel in Taipei City recently sent the wrong patient to the hospital, after one of its guests was confirmed to have tested positive.

According to Chinese-language news media, the quarantine hotel mistook one of its tenants as a confirmed infection case and immediately transported the guest to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, it was later pointed out that the confirmed patient had sent the wrong room number as both had arrived in Taiwan on the same day. The medical staff was also criticized for not having double-checked the guest’s identities before taking them to the hospital, leading to the confirmed patient waiting idly in the hotel for an ambulance that arrived and left without them.

In response to this mistake, the Taipei City’s Department of Information and Tourism (台北觀傳局) confirmed that lack of comprehensive communication led to the mistake, and added that they will conduct a full review of the situation so that it doesn’t happen.

In addition, quarantine hotels will also be asked to check guests’ information when notifying emergency response medical staff so that this type of incident won’t happen again.