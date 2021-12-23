Four Omicron infections detected among imported cases: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four new Omicron infections among the 13 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,853.

According to the CECC, the four cases arrived from the U.S. and England, bringing the total cases of Omicron infections reported in Taiwan so far to 16.

CECC Emergency Response Group Deputy Division Director Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) reported that like previous cases, the four infections confirmed today were all breakthrough cases, and the infected are all quite young.

He explained that the Omicron infections were between 20 to 30 years of age, and only two of them were in their fifties. All had been categorized as having mild symptoms.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added that even though no severe cases have been reported so far, the Omicron variant is much more infectious than Delta; therefore, it could easily overwhelm the health care system if too many people are infected.

Chen reminded those who haven’t received vaccines yet to do so as soon as possible to protect themselves and others.

Meanwhile, the 13 imported cases today (including the Omicron infections) are aged between 10 and 70, consisting of 8 men and 5 women.

They had traveled from the U.S. (case 16952-16954, 16956-16962), the Dominican Republic (case 16955), Russia (case 16963), and Lithuania (case 16964). They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 7 and Dec. 22.

As of press time, 16,853 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,200 imported cases, 14,599 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.