Taipei City Gov’t urges balance between family, migrant workers and long-term care system

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the demand for long-term care support rises in Taiwan, 240,000 migrant workers have gradually become the main source of labor and an integral part of the system.

In this regard, relevant laws and regulations should also keep pace with the needs of society and while also ensuring that it’s not accomplished at the expense of migrant workers.

The Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee (社會福利及衛生環境委員會) of the Legislative Yuan recently held a meeting discussing a possible revision on the Long-term Care 2.0 program, which saw legislators, experts, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) taking part in the conversation.

The Taipei City Foreign and Disabled Labor Office (台北市勞動力重建運用處) director, Yeh Hsiu-shan (葉琇姍) explained that the government needs to face the needs of those who employ domestic migrant workers and get to the bottom of the continuous contention between migrant workers and the families they work for to establish a stable employment relationship between the two parties.

Yeh pointed out that one of the core problems encountered by families and domestic migrant workers is the difference in opinion on what constitutes good care and the relevant techniques needed to properly care for the sick or disabled.

She remarked that although the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) has help training sessions on how to perform proper care, only around 14,000 of the 250,000 to 260,000 domestic migrant workers in Taiwan have received such training.

In addition, even though most migrant workers have received at least 90 hours of training prior to beginning their jobs in Taiwan, there are still tens of thousands of migrant domestic caregivers moving between different employers in short periods of time.

As they face different patients, different care may be required or needed, making it difficult for them to merely rely on their 90-hours of training to fully meet the requests of their employers.

In addition, when the Taipei City Department of Labor (北市勞動局), NGOs and long-term care services conducted family visits together, they discovered that many families cut off their own resources as they assumed it wasn’t needed when they successfully hired migrant workers. However, many families did not know that they could still utilize the “respite care” (喘息服務) provided by the government’s long-term care 2.0 program when their migrant workers need rest.

Yeh added that the current model of piling all the responsibility of taking care of patients to migrant workers is not ideal, and remarked that it could easily lead to labor-employment conflicts.

Even if a family hires migrant caregivers, one or more members of the family should help share the work, and at the same time, make good use of the long-term care system resources, Yeh said.

She pointed out that the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) is only responsible for the long-term care services, manpower, and payment issues of domestic workers in the country, while the MOL is responsible for allowing migrant workers entry into the country, and their residence.

In this way, migrant workers hired by families are stuck in between both ministries, Yeh said, adding that she hoped the MOL and the MOHW can build a bridge to help them.

“Helping families face and deal with care problems can solve the problems between families and migrant workers, achieve the effect of reducing conflicts and stabilizing employment, and effectively reduce the instances of migrant workers running away.”