Vietnamese second-generation expresses hope to become lawyer after overcoming bullying

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Vietnamese second-generation student Cheng Ling-chiao (鄭伶巧) recently shared her experience of taking care of her sick parents while maintaining her schoolwork and expressed her hopes to become a lawyer in the future, inspiring many.

A recipient of the “2021 Outstanding Second-Generation” (110年度優秀新住民二代楷模) award presented by the Yilan County Government, Cheng revealed the story behind her rather tough childhood and how she came to Taiwan.

Born in 2007 in the impoverished rural areas of northern Vietnam, Cheng lived with her mother and sister in her grandmother’s home for some time. When she was five, she began following her grandmother around to purchase goods to stock their little convenience store.

From growing vegetables in fields to catching fish at the seaside, Cheng realized early on the hard work required to earn money.

When she was in third grade, her father brought her mother and her to Taiwan, where she suddenly found herself in an alien environment without the ability to communicate in the local language.

Due to the language gap, Cheng was ridiculed and bullied by her classmates, making her time at school extremely difficult to bear.

However, after years of hard work, Cheng not only received numerous academic awards in Vietnamese and Taiwanese poetry compositions, she also recently participated in the local judo competition, showcasing her talents in both academic and athletic territory.

As a role model for many, Cheng revealed that she hopes to become a lawyer in the future so she can protect and care for her family as well as the families of others.

Upon receiving her award, Cheng was praised by the Yilan government for bravely overcoming adversity, showing tenacious willpower to accomplish many things.

They added that she is a role model for many, and hoped her story could encourage more new immigrants to share their stories as well and accomplish their goals.