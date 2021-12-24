Turner, LeVert lead short-handed Pacers over Rockets 118-106

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Caris LeVert had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 118-106 Thursday night.

Turner made 14 of 18 shots as the Pacers hit 52.8% from the field. Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 for Indiana, which played without starters Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles tendon) and Domantas Sabonis (sore right calf).

Christian Wood scored 22 points for Houston, and Jalen Green added 20 in his return after missing nearly a month with a strained hamstring. Jae’Sean Tate had 18 points and Eric Gordon scored 15.

The Rockets led 94-91 after three quarters, but the Pacers opened the fourth with a 10-2 run and maintained control the rest of the way.

Indiana won the rebounding battle 47-28.

Rockets: Houston has lost seven of nine. … Coach Stephen Silas said Green would be on a minutes restriction, but he played 25 minutes. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, was out since Nov. 24.

Pacers: Brogdon played eight minutes Tuesday at Miami and couldn't suit up Thursday. … Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Sabonis was kicked in the leg against Detroit on Dec. 16. He played at Miami, but he aggravated the injury.

Rockets: At Charlotte on Monday.

Pacers: At Chicago on Sunday.

