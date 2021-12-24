Taiwan reports 20 imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,873

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 20 new imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,873.

According to the CECC, the 20 imported infections include 14 men and 6 women aged between 10 and 70.

They had traveled from the U.S. (case 16965, 16967, 16968, 16970, 16977, 16982, 16983), Vietnam (case 16971, 16979, 16980), the Philippines (case 16973, 16974), Thailand (case 16966), Germany (case 16969), Malaysia (case 16972), Indonesia (case 16975), India (case 16976), Canada (case 16978), Lithuania (case 16984) and Japan (case 16981). They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 21 and Dec. 22.

As of press time, 16,873 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,220 imported cases, 14,599 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.