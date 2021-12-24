New immigrant legislator celebrates book launch with inspiring speech

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) legislator Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬) celebrated the book launch of her latest work “New Taiwan Spirit” (新台灣精神) on Friday, which documented her journey of building a new life and career in Taiwan as a new immigrant.

Compared to locals of the nation, new immigrants had to overcome language, culture, and customs barriers when they first arrived in Taiwan, and the process is undoubtedly more difficult than one can imagine.

However, Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬), former Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) legislator, and current director of the New Women Movement (KMT新女力) was able to overcome these obstacles and build a successful career as a new immigrant from Cambodia, becoming the first new immigrant legislator in Taiwan.

As a legislator, she was able to amplify the voices of new immigrants just like herself, and to this day, still continues to promote immigrant-friendly policies.

KMT chairman Eric Chu0 (朱立倫), numerous KMT members, and fellow new immigrants were also in attendance.

Chu kicked off the event with a speech recalling Lin’s journey to becoming a legislator, reminiscing of the time he called her up to suggest her running for office while having to repeatedly assure her he wasn’t a conman as the request came quite out of the blue.

He pointed out that he had always wanted more representation for the KMT and was extremely happy to see Lin push for many policies which helped new immigrants better adjust to and fit into their new lives in Taiwan. To this, Chu said Lin’s agreement to run for office is among the top ten proudest decisions he made in his political career.

Indonesian second-generation, Tamkang University (淡江大學) professor Keng Kim-yung (何景榮) also spoke about the misconception many hold over new immigrants, assuming they are not as intelligent or don’t understand Chinese.

He pointed out Lin’s stellar performance in every political debate, applauding it as a true testament to the limitless potential and ability of new immigrants, and adding that she contributed greatly in overturning the public’s stereotypical impression of them.

Lin also made a speech promising to pay even closer attention to women and immigration issues in the future, including anything that concerns the 550,000 new immigrant families and around 800,000 migrant workers in Taiwan.

She also hoped to establish a new group focusing on new immigration policies and a research think tank through combining central and local governments’ resources, so participants can listen to the analysis provided by experts from various fields.

She also expressed her wishes that enough public support on the issue can help make Taiwan into a melting pot of talents so that new immigrants from all over the world can live and work here in peace and contentment.