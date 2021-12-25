羅志祥與流浪狗狗的聖誕心願 | Christmas is a chance to think about how we treat dogs: Show Lo

狗狗如同我們的家人一般，聖誕節當然要好好寵愛牠們一番！對許多人來說，包含羅志祥及他母親林香蘭，狗狗都是最忠誠的好朋友。

We treat our dogs like family, making sure they’ve got the proper care and spoil them with plenty of treats on Christmas Day! To many of us, including Show Lo (羅志祥) and his mother, Lin Hsiang-lan (林香蘭), our dogs are literally our best friends.

羅志祥和他母親和流浪狗關係深遠，四十年來也默默行善拯救了無數隻流浪街頭的狗狗。至今為止，羅家已幫助了超過500隻狗狗，讓狗狗們擁有溫暖的家。

The famous entertainer and his mom have a long history of rescuing stray animals and doing good deeds that go unnoticed. They have so far rescued more than 500 dogs that have been given happy lives because of the Lo family’s love.

今年聖誕節，羅志祥與羅媽呼籲大家，養狗就要愛牠一輩子，不要隨意棄養寵物，若有能力，可以領養這些曾經流浪的動物，讓牠們感受到有家以及有主人的愛。

For Christmas, they have expressed hope that the Taiwan public won’t abandon their pets on a whim and share some food and love with stray animals, instead of throwing stones at them like it is often the case.

羅媽說，以前她每天晚上騎著摩托車去餵食流浪狗貓，餵了二十多年，在外面餵狗時也常會被罵，甚至被打。羅志祥很心疼媽媽每天風雨無阻地騎車去餵流浪狗貓，特地在老家附近花了3500萬買了一塊地，蓋了一間有冷氣，暖氣以及專人照顧的狗園，讓羅媽這幾年來餵養的流浪動物在這裡得到最好的照顧，堪稱五星級Villa的流浪動物中途之家。此外，羅媽與羅志祥也和台灣各地的動物之家有長期資助合作，在全台灣各地的流浪狗收容中心，羅家認列照護的流浪狗目前已超過500隻了。

Luo’s mother recalled how she rode her motorcycle every night to feed stray dogs and cats for more than 20 years for which she was often scolded and even beaten. Lo eventually bought a piece of land near his hometown for NT$35 million and built a shelter with air conditioning, heating, and personal care.

The new facility has allowed stray animals to receive the best care, making it a five-star villa for strays. In addition, the Lo family has had a long-standing sponsorship partnership with animal homes throughout Taiwan. In stray dog shelters throughout Taiwan, Luo’s family has cared for more than 500 stray dogs.

羅媽媽時常南下到徐園長護生園探視，每個月更是固定捐助飼料及狗狗們需要的物資，還有徐園長救到需要重大醫療救治的狗狗，羅媽以及羅志祥更是義不容辭負擔這些高額的醫療費用，並將這些狗狗列入羅家長期資助照顧的名單裡，確認這些受傷生病狗狗的後半輩子能夠得到最好的照顧。

If rescued dogs need major medical treatment, Luo’s mother and Luo would bear the high medical expenses and put these dogs on the list of Luo’s parents’ regular subsidized care to ensure that these sick and injured dogs will receive the best care for the rest of their lives.

她在聖誕節呼籲大家以領養代替購買，也強調遭受遺棄的狗狗們更懂得對主人們的愛與呵護表達感恩之心，狗狗們會永遠愛著拯救牠的主人。

For Christmas, she called on everyone to adopt stray animals instead of buying a puppy from a store. She stressed that old dogs who often have suffered from being abandoned, appreciate the love and affection of their owners even more. If you raise a stray dog, he will love you for life, she stressed.

羅志祥指出，活動上的許多隻狗狗以前就是受盡苦頭的流浪狗。他將這些狗狗取名為小晶晶、小隻的、鳳梨、蓮霧、蝴蝶、奇奇、小綿羊。看到這些狗狗可愛乾淨的模樣，實在難以想像牠們被遺棄的悲慘過去。

Show Lo pointed out that several of the dogs at the party that day are former strays who have had difficult lives. He named all the dogs surrounding him with affection will feeding them: Little Spark (小晶晶), Little One (小隻的), Pineapple (鳳梨), Wax Apple (蓮霧), Butterfly (蝴蝶), Kiki (奇奇), Little Kid (小綿羊). It is hard to believe that these well-groomed doggies were once abandoned by their owners.

「小綿羊是從非法繁殖場，一直生小狗直到子宮脫落，就被當成垃圾丟棄在山上。」羅媽回憶到，「牠剛到宜家宜犬的時候都縮在角落，走路也一直繞圈圈，因為以前都只能在小狗籠生活，花了六個月的時間才學會如何正常走路。」

“Little Kid was born in an illegal breeding facility until her uterus fell out and she was thrown out to die,” Lo’s mom recalled. “When she first came back, she only dared to stand in the corner and doze off; she could only walk in circles because she was raised in a cage; she started to walk in a straight line after six months.”

「奇奇也是被非法繁殖場拋棄的，在彰化的甘蔗田裡發現，牠的腳掌還被捕獸夾夾斷。」羅志祥說道，「牠剛獲救的時候真的非常慘。」

“Kiki was also dumped from an illegal breeding farm in a sugar cane garden in Changhua; her paw was broken by a trap,” Show Lo added. “She was in really bad shape when she was rescued.”

宜家宜犬狗狗幼稚園是一所專門提供狗狗美容以及訓練的地方，也是協助羅媽照顧救援回來的狗狗最棒的中途之家。羅媽在宜家宜犬狗狗幼稚園聖誕派對上沈重地和 The China Post 說：「一想到路邊有流浪狗餓著肚子我就閒不得。若是你，你有辦法袖手旁觀嗎？」。

“I cannot stay idle at home knowing that stray animals are hungry by the side of the road,” she told The China Post with a heavy heart at the annual Christmas party of Family Doggy School (宜家宜犬狗狗幼稚園), a store specialized in dog education, grooming, and pet supplies. “How would you feel if it was you?”

羅志祥與羅媽唱著聖誕歌祝福大家平安喜樂的同時，也再度呼籲大家為流浪動物付出愛心，領養不棄養！

Calling on everyone to love stray animals, the mother and son again wished everyone a Merry Christmas!