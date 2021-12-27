Legislator urges Taiwan to establish a more comprehensive long-term care system

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As Taiwan gradually heads into a “super-aged” society, the demand for long-term care will continue to increase; however, there are still many problems prevailing in the current long-term care system, which is in urgent need of reform.

To this, legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) pointed out that for starters, families using migrant workers should also be considered and welcomed in the government’s long-term care system.

Speaking at a legislative meeting on Dec. 20, Hung called for the two systems of hiring migrant workers and using the government’s long-term care system to be integrated into a superior policy to meet future needs.

He pointed out that in the spirit of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), migrant workers were originally hired as supplementary assistance; however, they are now integral to the labor force in Taiwan.

Migrant workers have become the main labor force for long-term care, but the families who employ them are not included in the Taiwanese government’s long-term care system, which is why it seems that the long-term care resources are enough for society on paper, Hung explained.

The fact is it’s far from enough. The legislator urged the government to provide basic services for the long-term care system and added that families who employ migrant workers should not be left out of the government’s welfare system.

He advocated that the migrant workers’ system and the long-term care system should formulate appropriate upper-level policy integration.

This is because according to the observation of international situations and the market, the cost of migrant workers will only increase in the future, and for families with critically-ill members or disadvantaged families, they may not be able to afford it and need the government’s long-term care resources to tide them over, Hung said.

On the other hand, he spoke positively of the gradual relaxation of the conditions for “respite services” (喘息服務) by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) in the past few years, but also pointed out that only 10,177 of the 230,000 families who hired domestic care workers in 2020 applied for respite services, admitting that the proportion was “too low.”

Hung remarked that the MOHW did not understand the families’ needs for hiring domestic migrant workers; therefore, it is difficult to accurately estimate and plan the long-term care resources available.

As a result, these two systems have always been incompatible. It is suggested by many that the MOHW and the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) should integrate an “inter-ministerial long-term care service integration working group” (跨部會的長照服務整合工作小組) to jointly deal with issues including human resources and the overall national policy.

“This will be the long-term approach and the way out for Taiwan’s long-term care policy in the future,” Hung concluded.