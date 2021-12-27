Vietnamese couple reveal biggest cultural differences between Taiwan and Vietnam

TAIPEI (The China Post) — For foreigners in Taiwan, there are many things they have to get accustomed to when first coming here, and Vietnamese couple Min and Qin (金金和阿明) recently documented their own cultural shock on their YouTube channel.

First off, they remarked their surprise at Taiwanese’s low tendency to honk while driving or riding scooters. Min joked that when he was in Vietnam if there was a traffic jam or cars were rounding a corner, one would be sure to hear endless honking, which was a big contrast to the situation in Taiwan.

Qin also pointed out that when watching Taiwanese dramas, she discovered that contrary to her initial understanding that Taiwanese only speak Mandarin Chinese in TV shows, she was surprised to hear both Taiwanese and Hakka spoken on the shows.

In addition, Min also mentioned the act of giving tips is basically non-existent in Taiwan, pointing out that there is only a fixed service fee, which also surprised him when he first traveled from Vietnam to the island.

What came as the biggest shock to them both, however, was the fact that couples who aren’t married yet can live together, with it being quite common in Taiwan.

If it were back in Vietnam, those who were living together before they got married would be scrutinized by society, they explained.

Qin added that during her time in Taiwan, she met a classmate in university who was living with her boyfriend. In this instance, it was the boyfriend who moved into his girlfriend’s home, and the girl’s parents were also very accepting of the fact.

She also mentioned another couple that she knew who had been dating for 11 years, and gave birth to a child in their ninth year of dating. They have yet to wed but are still living peacefully and happily together.

These stories surprised both Min and Qin but they admitted it was a positive experience to see how the different openness of societies.

Min and Qin were both previously students studying in Taiwan who later decided to stay and find jobs here after graduation.

Both are fluent in Mandarin Chinese and have become the dedicated content creators of their YouTube channel where they document their daily lives.

