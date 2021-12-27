Thriller ‘The Counsel of Bachimen’ depicts murder mystery of migrant fishermen

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As more and more migrant workers arrive in Taiwan, TV shows and dramas have begun to film stories centered around them in recent years.

Supported by the “Content Development Project” of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA, 文化內容策進院), the script for “The Counsel of Bachimen” (八尺門的辯護人) was adapted from a book of the same name, and the show officially began filming on Dec. 17.

The script was adapted from the winner of the 2nd Mirror Fiction Awards and is based on a murder case of migrant workers.

The story introduces actor Christopher Lee (李銘順) as a public defender who is the counsel for the murderer. He leads a small team of three and works on the case along with his colleagues portrayed by Chu Meng-hsuan (初孟軒) and Regina Lei (雷嘉汭).

While working on the case, they have to face increasing pressure from public opinions, politics, the justice system, financial groups, and people of different ethnicities.

They seek to uncover the truth of the murder and pursue judicial justice from within the complex human nature and the contradiction between good and evil.

The show is set to finish filming around March 2022 and will be released sometime near the end of 2022.

Among the roster for this highly-anticipated TV series, Taiwanese singer and actor Fan Yi-chen (范逸臣) who is usually typecast as a newcomer in films, will break the mold by playing the first mate of an offshore fishing boat.

In order to better portray the character, Fan not only went to SouthernTaiwan to try to tan himself but also strengthened the special training of fishermen’s various marine professional skills.

When interviewed by the press, he revealed, “I started exercising and began weight-training two months ago, becoming stronger and thinner. Then, I had to quickly become tan to show how the blaring sun becomes such a huge part of life on the sea.”

“I also went to the fishing port on the north coast to study fishermen’s everyday life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lee who plays the titular counsel pointed out, “Being a public defender and helping those in need is a very special job. It combines the characteristics of lawyers and civil servants.”

“This character is a great challenge for me, and I have to work hard,” he added.

“The Counsel of Bachimen” is a film project initiated by Mirror Fiction (鏡文學) with the goal of international production specifications, and is supervised by Tunng Cheng-yu (董成瑜), general manager of Mirror Fiction.

Tung remarked that the series discusses the dilemma of the death penalty, and looks at it from the point of view of different ethnic groups and human nature. Although it is an issue, it is balanced by many humorous plots and an abundance of court drama.