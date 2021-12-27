Taiwan sees 16 more imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,931.

According to the CECC, the 16 imported infections include 12 men and 4 women aged between 10 and 70 who had traveled from the U.S. (case 17027, 17028, 17031, 17033 to 17037), Vietnam (case 17029), Hungary (case 17030), Kazakhstan (case 17032), the Philippines (case 17038), South Korea (case 17039), England (case 17040), Germany (case 17041), and Indonesia (case 17042).

They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 12 and Dec. 26.

As of press time, 16,931 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,277 imported cases, 14,600 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.