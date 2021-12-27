CECC requires travelers submit PCR tests taken within ‘two’ days starting Jan. 4

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday that travelers arriving in Taiwan will need to submit COVID-19 PCR test taken within “two days” starting on Jan. 4.

This is due to the recent increase of imported cases and the looming threat of the Omicron variant possibly breaking through Taiwan’s epidemic-prevention measures, the CECC said.

Last week, from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, the number of overseas imported COVID-19 cases increased to 109, compared with the previous week from Dec.13 to Dec. 19 where only 62 cases were reported. This indicated an increase of 76%, while cases involving the Omicron variants increased rapidly as well, the CECC said.

Up to now, Taiwan has detected 34 Omicron variant cases, most of which were imported from the United States and England. The CECC explained that this combined with the fact that Taiwan has also recorded that most of these cases were breakthrough cases, making the situation even direr and in need of even more attention.

Due to this, the CECC is asking all travelers arriving in Taiwan after Jan. 4, 2023, to submit their PCR tests taken within “two days” as opposed to the previous “3 days.” The starting date will be changed to when the test was administered, so travelers need to look at their scheduled departure time and push back 2 days to receive their tests.

According to the CECC, the tests need to be in either English, Chinese or bilingual versions. In addition, the report can be submitted either as a paper copy or a digital copy.

The PCR test should confirm the test taker’s passport name, birth date or passport number, the day they took the test and the PCR test result.

Tests looking into antibodies or antigen are not nucleic acid test, and therefore, does not meet the conditions of this latest regulation, the CECC added.

Passengers who violate the aforementioned provisions will be fined between NT$10,000 and NT$150,000 upon arrival in Taiwan in accordance with Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).